Digital Ally Updates its Revenue Guidance for 2021 and Reconfirms 2022 Revenue Guidance

The Company also gives update on stock buy-back program for the fiscal year 2022

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced that its total, unaudited revenues for 2021 are projected to exceed $11.0 million for the fourth quarter and $20.0 million for the fiscal year, surpassing previously issued guidance of $9.0 million and approximately $18.0 million in revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, respectively.

“We are very pleased to end 2021 on a positive note by beating both our revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding “We believe these numbers affirm our confidence in the structure, synergies and performance of all of our lines of business.”

The Company also reaffirms its anticipated 2022 fiscal year revenues to be approximately $50.0 million. Expectations are based on recent product launches of its next gen body cameras and docking stations and continued growth by its operating companies.

Ross continued, “We are very pleased by all of our operating companies as they capped off a successful end to the year. TicketSmarter, especially, ended 2021 positively announcing agreements with the New Orleans Pelicans NBA franchise and Gannett’s USA Today Network as well as a successful college football bowl sponsorship. We are excited for 2022 and look forward to continuing this momentum.”

The Company also initiated a stock buy-back program during the fourth quarter of 2021 for up to $10.0 million of common stock. To date, the Company has purchased more than 1.7 million shares pursuant to that program.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a medical records company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.