Fort Worth Police Department kicks off agency-wide field trial of Axon Citizen

Major City agency rolls out Axon’s public evidence submission tool to more than 1,700 officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is rolling out an agency-wide field trial of Axon Citizen, a public evidence submission tool. Fort Worth, a Major Cities Chiefs Police Association member, joins a dozen other agencies who are also testing the technology. To learn more about Axon Citizen, please visit https://www.axon.com/products/citizen.

More than 1,700 officers at FWPD have the capability to utilize the Axon Citizen tool, which allows community members to submit evidence related to specific crimes directly to law enforcement from their smartphones.

“We are excited to trial Axon Citizen as we think it will help to significantly decrease the time spent sorting through publicly submitted data,” says FWPD’s Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. “Several patrol officers have used the Axon Citizen tool already and, so far, they really like the immediate accessibility provided to citizens to be able to turn in digital evidence.”

There are two ways in which Axon Citizen works: one-on-one between an officer and the citizen, or with a community-wide broadcast requesting citizens to upload evidence to a public portal. The one-on-one tool is currently being trialed by FWPD and several other agencies including:

- Oxnard Police Department, CA

- Belmont Police Department, CA

- Clear Lake Police Department, WI

- Twin Falls Police Department, ID

- Methuen Police Department, MA

- Cherry Hill Police Department, NJ

- Surprise Police Department, AZ

- Spokane Police Department, WA

- Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SC

- Pullman Police Department, WA

- Independence Police Department, OR

- Nevada Department of Public Safety, NV

“We’re thrilled to see that these agencies recognize the value of working with community members to help solve ongoing investigations more quickly,” says Noah Spitzer-Williams, Principal Product Manager at Axon. “Axon Citizen will help to maximize efficiency for officers by streamlining the process of gathering evidence.”

These agencies began field testing Axon Citizen as part of the Axon Insider program, which allows customers early access to new products. The one-on-one tool is available now to Axon Insiders and will be available to all customers by the end of February 2018. The public portal tool will be field-tested by Insiders starting in April 2018 and will be available to all customers later this year. To learn more about becoming an Axon Insider, please visit: https://www.axon.com/info/insider.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 195,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.