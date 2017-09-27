Getac’s next gen F110 fully rugged tablet provides maximum performance and multi-layer security in “right size” form factor

New IR Camera for Facial Recognition with Windows Hello, Intel Kaby Lake Core Processor, and Standard Opal 2.0 SSD Help Create the Best Performing and Most Secure Fully Rugged Tablet

IRVINE, Calif. — Getac is introducing its 4th generation F110 fully rugged tablet, one of the company’s best-selling mobile devices. Designed to help field service professionals meet the demands of extreme working environments, the F110 combines Intel® Kaby Lake processors and new multi-layer security features with a fully rugged design to create the best performing and most secure fully rugged tablet in the market.

One of the most significant additions to the next gen F110 is its optional IR camera that supports facial recognition with Windows Hello for more convenient login and security. Combined with TPM 2.0 and Opal 2.0 SSD, both standard in the F110, users now have an ultra-secure, mobile solution they can use with confidence in any working environment.

“The F110 rugged tablet offers the perfect combination of performance, size, weight, security and ruggedness, which is why it continues to be one of Getac’s best-selling mobile devices,” said Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “Our newest generation continues the tradition by becoming even faster and more secure.”

Best-in-class performance is delivered by Intel® Kaby Lake CoreTM i7& i5 processors for increased computing performance and more efficient power usage. By using Intel HD Graphics 620, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and a hot-swappable battery design, users can experience maximum mobile performance. Just the right size for productivity in the field, the sunlight-readable 11.6” LumiBond® 2.0 display delivers a responsive 10-point touch experience in a thin, light form factor. Rain, glove and pen (hard-tip stylus) touch modes provide just the right sensitivity for virtually any environment, while the spacious screen provides ample real estate for applications with minimal scrolling.

Today, organizations are more vulnerable than ever to data theft and malicious attacks, which is why Getac designed the F110 to support a variety of security features built into Windows 10. TPM 2.0 monitors and protects system start-ups to ensure the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system, while BitLocker protects data at rest, in use and in transit. Opal 2.0 SSD’s advanced hardware-based self-encryption technology protects confidential data stored in the drive from unauthorized access. Multifactor authentication options, including an IR camera, fingerprint reader, smart card reader and dual frequency (LF/HF) RFID reader, work in tandem with Microsoft Windows 10 identity protection features such as Windows Hello, Microsoft Passport and Credential Guard for additional protection. In the event the system is lost or stolen, optional Absolute DDS will allow it to be disabled remotely.

The optional Infrared (IR) camera delivers consistent images across different lighting conditions, which improves accuracy and robustness of the facial recognition system. IR illumination allows the camera to capture additional information to determine if an object being sensed is an actual person’s face or simply a photograph of an authorized user. Video conferencing and data capture are easy with an optional FullHD webcam, 8MP autofocus camera and 1D/2D barcode reader.

Durability is synonymous with the Getac brand, and F110 proudly continues the tradition. The fully rugged tablet is MIL-STD810G and IP65-certified to survive drops up to four feet and endure rain, moisture, vibrations, shock and extreme temperatures from -5.8°F to 140°F (operating temperature) and -60°F to 160°F (storage temperature). The F110 is backed by Getac’s industry-best, three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty that includes damage that occurs due to accidents and environmental exposure.

The F110 also has vehicle docks available from Gamber-Johnson and Havis that allow simultaneous connection to high-gain WWAN, WLAN and GPS roof-mounted antennas. Optional Discrete GPS (with GLONASS option) provides high-performance location awareness.

For more information on the new Getac F110, visit Getac.com.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2016 consolidated revenue $29 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit Getac.com.