Guadalupe County Emergency Management Chooses PatrolEyes Body Cameras

Seguin, TX The Guadalupe County Emergency Management Department has purchased PatrolEyes HD body cameras.

The Seguin, Texas region has a history of experiencing drought, tornadoes, thunderstorms, and hurricanes. In addition, some areas are particularly susceptible to flash flooding. While their biggest potential threat is a natural disaster, the county continues to grow, thus does the possibility of a man made hazardous event. While the timing and intensity of these events can never be exactly predicted, the county is always prepared in advance to lessen the impact.

PatrolEyes Body cameras are just one tool for the agency in it’s daily preparedness plan. Dave Padula, Fire Marshal / Emergency Management Coordinator stated “After testing the Patroleyes camera we found it takes excellent quality video as well as audio. We are a small agency and utilize the camera for a number of applications from inspections to

suspect encounters and it has performed perfectly.”

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes is an emerging leader in body worn video devices for law enforcement. With true HD 1080p recording, up to 170 degree field of view and 16GB or 32GB of storage, it can capture hours of footage. Recording can start with the press of a single button, even when the camera is turned off. The built in LCD allows you to review videos, photos or audio recordings in the field.

“We provide agencies with affordable options, which allow them to deploy a cost effective but efficient body camera program. The quality of the technology and functions paired with affordability allow PatrolEyes to meet the needs of a small organization to a large state police force.” states PatrolEyes CEO Mike Gramza. For more information visit: www.patroleyes.com