Jackson, Mississippi Police Department: A Getac Video Solutions Success Story

Changing Jackson for the Better

Jackson Police Department (JPD) embraces technology to help protect officers and provide a safer community. In mid-2019, JPD engaged Getac Video Solutions to support their Body-Worn Camera Program. After completing a successful pilot, they implemented Getac Video Solutions’ body-worn camera (BWC) technologies across the department. They now have more than 270 Getac cameras in operation, with Getac providing ongoing support and services.

Watch this video to learn how JPD is working with Getac Video Solutions to meet their smart city goals and strengthen the relationship between officers and the community they serve.

To learn more about Getac Body-Worn Cameras, click here for an assessment.

Jackson Police Department Body-Worn Camera Testimony on Vimeo