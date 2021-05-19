Kustom Signals announces US Patent Award

LENEXA, Kan.- Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. United States patent # 10984253 issued on April 20, 2021, and protects several features in Kustom Signal’s product portfolio including AutoTrak™ and Certification Management as described below. The US patent follows several foreign patent assignments in Asia, Africa, New Zealand, Europe, South America and Canada.

AutoTrak™ is an automatic camera zoom feature that enables a speed measurement system to track a motorist. The camera will automatically zoom in or out while tracking the vehicle to optimize the video and images of the vehicle in the evidence recordings. The result is target specific speed enforcement evidence that best supports target tracking principles.

Certification Management is featured in the LaserCam® 4, ProLaser® 4, Raptor RP-1, and Eagle® 3. It provides an agency with the ability to set a certification date, program a warning period, and to select an action with certification expiration. When the certification expiration date approaches, the speed measurement system will alert the operator. During the warning period, the operator must acknowledge the alert message before placing the system into service. Additionally upon expiration, Certification Management features an option to disable the system from service until it has been recertified.

“We are pleased to receive protection on these important tools that enhance our customer’s ability to perform better target tracking, optimize evidence to enforce, and improve asset management efficiencies resulting in unquestionable evidence and speed measurement system credibility,” said Kent Hayes, Sr. Product Manager – Speed.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.

