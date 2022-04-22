Motorola Solutions establishes the cyber threat information sharing and analysis organization for public safety, recognized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Public Safety Threat Alliance created as the cybersecurity services hub for world-class information sharing and threat intelligence collaboration for the global public safety community

CHICAGO - Motorola Solutions today announced the establishment of Motorola Solutions’ cyber threat information sharing and analysis organization (ISAO) for public safety. The Public Safety Threat Alliance, a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)-recognized ISAO, highlights Motorola Solutions’ unwavering commitment to public safety organizations and the communities they serve. CISA, which falls under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, serves as the National Coordinator for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience, on this important initiative.

In accordance with the 2015 Executive Order “Promoting Private Sector Cybersecurity Information Sharing”, ISAOs are groups focused on sharing information related to cybersecurity risks and incidents with membership drawing from the public and private sectors. With the establishment of the Public Safety Threat Alliance, members will be able to share and analyze information from multiple sources to proactively contribute to a stronger cybersecurity posture for the public safety community, their constituents, and other stakeholders, including government agencies and businesses.

“The establishment of the Public Safety Threat Alliance fills a critical void, creating a single entity entirely focused on the collection, analysis, production and sharing of actionable public safety-focused cyber threat information and intelligence,” said Billy Bob Brown, Jr., executive assistant director for Emergency Communications, CISA. “Now, the public safety community is better equipped to focus their cyber threat intelligence and defense efforts on specific adversaries and their malicious cyberattacks.”

The Public Safety Threat Alliance will leverage information related to cybersecurity risks from across Motorola Solutions’ Cybersecurity Services, coupled with information from members and trusted partners including CISA, other ISAOs, and nonprofits dedicated to sharing cyber threat intelligence, to generate actionable intelligence which will improve members’ cybersecurity posture, defense and resilience against ever-evolving threats to their no-fail Public Safety missions.

“For example, it’s been reported that there was a 1,885 percent increase in ransomware attacks against governments worldwide in 2021,” said Scott Kaine, corporate vice president of Cybersecurity, Motorola Solutions. “With cyber threats increasing in scope, scale and complexity, the Public Safety Threat Alliance can help to dramatically increase the efficacy with which intelligence is used to monitor, detect and respond to potential threats before they result in downtime of public safety services.”

Membership in the Public Safety Threat Alliance is open to all public safety agencies.

