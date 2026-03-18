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The complete guide to Justice Assistance Grants (JAGs): Funding, applications and success strategies (Grants guide)

How to navigate JAG funding and build stronger, more competitive grant applications

March 18, 2026 04:37 PM
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Justice Assistance Grants (JAGs) are one of the most important federal funding sources for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Download the grants guide for a comprehensive discussion of JAGs and what you need to know to strengthen your agency’s application for funding.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program remains one of the most important federal funding sources for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Yet navigating its structure, requirements and evolving priorities can be complex.

This comprehensive guide breaks it down – giving law enforcement leaders, grant writers and municipal decision-makers the clarity and direction needed to compete for and secure JAG funding with confidence.

What you’ll learn:

  • How JAG funding works at the state and local levels.
  • What areas of emphasis and new statutory purposes (including UAS) are included for FY25.
  • What makes an application competitive – and how to align with priorities.
  • How to build clear budgets, timelines and supporting data.
  • What agencies are requesting, from communications to mental health initiatives.
  • How agencies are using next-generation 911 technology to improve coordination and response.

Download the grants guide to strengthen your strategy and secure critical funding.

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