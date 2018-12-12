New England company chosen to equip CT State Troopers with body cameras

Telrepco, a Connecticut-based company with a long history of service to police, fire and EMS departments, was recently awarded a five-year contract to provide 800 CT state troopers with ruggedized Panasonic body cameras. The contract also includes ongoing repair service and support.

Telrepco is a mobile technology solutions provider and one of a small number of New England based Panasonic Authorized Reseller Partners and Authorized Service Providers. Telrepco has been providing products and service support to the Connecticut State Police Department since 2003.

According to Lynn Krawski, CEO of the woman-owned company, Telrepco has already equipped all CT state police cruisers with dashboard mounted Panasonic Arbitrator cameras. “We are very excited for the opportunity to grow our relationship with the state to help them meet their objectives with the mobile video project.”

The body-camera contract was awarded to Telrepco by the CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) to help enhance its evidence management system.

“Across the country, state and local police departments are striving to build trust and foster transparency, the foundational principles of positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve and protect” said Dora Schriro, Commissioner of the DESPP.

Telrepco has a decades-long history of serving the ruggedized mobile communications needs of various markets, with a primary focus on police, fire, and EMS departments and agencies. Their signature products are the Panasonic Toughbook laptop and ruggedized tablets, capable of withstanding even the harshest of outdoor conditions and environments.

About Telrepco, Inc

Established in 1984, Telrepco is a woman-owned, CT DAS certified business based out of Wallingford, CT which provides ruggedized mobile computing solutions including Panasonic Arbitrator In-car Video and Body Worn Cameras and Toughbook rugged laptops and tablets. As a Panasonic Certified Arbitrator Integrator, Telrepco provides technical support and deployment services to Connecticut State Police and other Arbitrator customers. Telrepco has provided mobile technology solutions to Connecticut State Police since 2003, including their Panasonic Arbitrator In-car Video systems, Panasonic Toughbooks, mobile printers, and vehicle mounting and docking solutions. Telrepco will continue to provide local support throughout the 5-year contract for the body worn cameras.