Panasonic and Cradlepoint deliver Integrated 4G-LTE and FirstNet Mobile Computing and Connectivity Solution for first responders

Panasonic’s rugged Toughbook mobile computers and tablets integrated with a Cradlepoint cloud-managed 4G-LTE router improves the speed, performance and security of in-vehicle networks

NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic, an industry leader in exceptionally reliable and innovative mobile computers, and Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places and things over wired and wireless broadband, today announced the commercial availability of an integrated mobile computing and connectivity networking solution. Designed for public safety and EMS agencies as well as transportation and utilities industries, the mobile computing and connectivity solution supports both commercial 4G-LTE and the emerging FirstNet public safety networks based on Band-14.

The easy to deploy and cost effective solution delivers highly-secure, enhanced LTE connectivity for multiple devices–significantly improving productivity, reducing downtime and enhancing the security of in-vehicle networks.

With more than twenty years of wireless design and development experience, Panasonic understands that reliable connectivity and anywhere, anytime access to data provides tremendous value and competitive advantage to its customers. In addition to reliable connectivity, Panasonic’s Toughbook® computers deliver the durability, reliability and performance needed to keep pace with the ever-changing demands of today’s mobile workplace from public safety officers responding to disasters to utility workers braving the elements to get the power back on after a storm.

This new solution combines Panasonic’s reliable Toughbook devices with a rugged Cradlepoint cloud-managed 4G-LTE router providing a “vehicle area network” to connect computers, cameras, sensors and telemetry interfaces together with access to commercial and emerging FirstNet broadband wireless networks.

“In today’s challenging and increasingly mobile-centric work environment, users must have the ability to link all of their devices regardless of where their job takes them. For first responders, lives depend on their ability to access and share information, and communicate in real-time in order to provide critical services quickly, reliably and efficiently,” said Victoria Obenshain Vice President of Wireless Strategy, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “Panasonic is bringing together all of the computing, in-vehicle connectivity and support services together to keep today’s data-driven mobile workforce and first responders – and the rugged devices they rely upon to do their job – always connected.”

The first wave of field automation for many police and fire departments and other public safely organizations has been the deployment of cellular-connected ruggedized laptops and tablets for real-time access to critical applications and information. Now, a new wave of technologies and services are emerging to address the unique demands and challenges faced by today’s first responders. They include an array of connected devices, such as body-worn and dash cameras, evidence collection devices, and FirstNet wireless broadband networks based on dedicated Band-14 spectrum. This new wave has created the need for scalable, secure and reliable vehicle-based networks to tie these components together and to connect to private and public clouds and other public safety organizations over 4G-LTE.

“Growing automation, innovation and regulation within public safety organizations is driving a shift from device-by-device connectivity to a ‘vehicle area network’ approach,” said George Mulhern, Chief Executive Officer of Cradlepoint. “We are pleased to collaborate with Panasonic and be part of their quest to equip first responders with a purpose-built technology solution they need for the daily challenges they face. Cradlepoint is the first to combine cloud management, software-defined networking and advanced 4G LTE technologies – like Band-14–into a vehicle-based network solution for first responders.”

Pricing and Availability

The integrated mobile computing and connectivity solutions are currently available from authorized resellers at an MSRP of $900 for the LTE model and $2100 for the LTE+Band 14 model.

Sales inquiries for Panasonic’s Toughbook and Toughpad product lines should be directed to sales.psc@us.panasonic.com or 877-803-8492.

Follow the Toughbook® Mobile Computer Brand:

The Panasonic Toughbook mobile computer brand can be followed on various social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter (@Toughbook), LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr and our blog, Panasonic for Business.

Panasonic Solutions for Business

Panasonic delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver a customized experience to drive better outcomes – for our customers and our customers’ customers. Panasonic engineers reliable products and solutions that help to create, capture and deliver data of all types, where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, visual communications (projectors, displays, digital signage) and HD video production. Panasonic solutions for business are delivered by Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation.

All brand and company/product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. All specifications are subject to change without notice. Information on Panasonic solutions for business can be obtained by calling 877-803-8492 or at us.panasonic.com/business-solutions/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Panasonic Corporation of North America provides a broad line of digital and other electronics products and solutions for consumer, business and industrial use. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. In Interbrand’s 2014 annual “Best Global Green Brands” report, Panasonic ranked number five overall and the top electronics brand in the report. As part of continuing sustainability efforts, Panasonic Corporation of North America relocated its headquarters to a new facility, built to meet LEED certification standards, adjacent to Newark Penn Station in Newark, NJ. Learn more about Panasonic at www.panasonic.com.

Connect with Panasonic:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, Facebook, YouTube