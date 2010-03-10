Play Digital Ally’s New Game at PoliceOne for a Chance to Win Prizes

With the launch of Police1.com’s new online games, Digital Ally, Inc. has developed DVF Defender, a basic arcade style game with the challenge of having to illuminate the scene with the Digital Ally DVF-500 Digital Video Flashlight in order to spot assailants. As an added bonus, players with a high enough score have a chance to win prizes in a monthly giveaway.

DVF Defender, accessible at Police1.com/police-games, features two scenes where players must quickly differentiate between armed attackers and bystanders in the darkness. Obviously, shooting innocents will lose the player points if not the game, so they must move quickly to illuminate motion, but shoot accurately to get the full 180 points possible. Players with at least 100 points may register for a chance to win a different prize each month they play.

Besides Digital Ally’s DVF Defender, Police1 visitors are able to test their knowledge with entertaining trivia games, and more games are on the way. Visitors may want to check back often to see what’s new and keep playing for a chance to win all the different prizes.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is Digital Video Imaging and Storage. For additional information about Digital Ally or their DVF-500 Digital Video Flashlight, visit www.digitalallyinc.com.