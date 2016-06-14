TASER Announces Third Annual RISE Awards to Recognize Heroes In Law Enforcement

Prizes Include Four $5,000 Axon Technology Grants and Trip to Attend IACP Conference in San Diego

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in innovative public safety technologies, today announced the third annual RISE Awards in partnership with Police1.com. The RISE Awards seek to honor those in law enforcement who save lives, lead by example, and find innovative solutions to pressing problems. The four law enforcement categories include:

The Agency of the Year award recognizes a department that has gone above and beyond to solve a pressing issue facing their community.

The Protect Life award honors an officer who has acted heroically in the course of saving the life of a fellow officer or a civilian in harm's way.

The Police Leadership awards an officer who best exemplifies the spirit of leadership in law enforcement, taking the initiative to improve the lives of those in his or her department through training, education, and other means.

The Community Impact Award honors an officer or department that has helped strengthen relationships within their community, encouraged service, and inspired others to do good.

By continuing to honor such brave men and women, TASER hopes to once again shine a spotlight on the amazing feats undertaken every day by law enforcement officers across the country.

“Each year the RISE Awards showcases the extraordinary courage, ingenuity, and compassion demonstrated by officers and agencies across the country,” said TASER CEO and co-founder Rick Smith. “Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor we receive about officers in the United States and Canada inspire others as much as they inspire us.”

To submit a nomination, visit TASER’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TASER.International) and click on the ‘RISE Awards 2016’ tab to nominate an officer or police department who you feel rises above the rest in one of the four award categories. Nominations from the U.S. and Canada are open June 14 - August 19, 2016 with winners announced on September 1, 2016. Four law enforcement winners will each receive a $5,000 Axon technology grant, a one-year subscription to Police1 Academy, and a free trip to this year’s International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference with VIP access to all TASER events in San Diego, CA on October 15-18, 2016.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its conducted electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 167,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER, Axon, and Evidence.com are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries.

