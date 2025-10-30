Up close: Inside Oracle’s connected bodycam built for today’s officers

DENVER — In policing, small gaps in technology can create big problems. When officers juggle different systems for dispatch, video, records and evidence, critical data often end up trapped in silos. Oracle’s new bodycam system, on display at IACP 2025, aims to close those gaps by connecting officers, command staff and data in real time.

For years, many rural and midsize agencies have struggled to deploy bodycams because of infrastructure barriers – mainly the need for docking stations and manual uploads. Wright County, Minnesota recently became one of the first to deploy Oracle’s new bodycam, officially called the Public Safety Wearable Computer System 210, using it to capture and transmit video automatically through cellular networks. The rollout marks a shift from cumbersome, hardware-based systems toward fully connected policing.

From standalone tools to a connected ecosystem

Oracle’s Public Safety Suite combines dispatch, records management, mobile applications and evidence management within a single platform built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The new bodycam adds hardware to that ecosystem – creating a continuous link between what officers see in the field and what supervisors view in real time.

The body camera can automatically activate when an officer is dispatched, linking footage to the corresponding incident without extra steps. Once recording starts, video uploads directly to the cloud via cellular connection, eliminating the need for docking stations and allowing instant playback in the field.

Closing gaps in accountability and access

The system’s real-time upload capability helps agencies overcome a long-standing challenge: footage delays. For Wright County deputies, the difference is immediate. Instead of driving to a station to upload, officers can review footage from the same call minutes later while writing their reports. The footage is already stored, secured and linked to the case.

Jason Wine, senior director of product innovation, Oracle Local Government, explained the company designed the system with forgotten activations in mind. “Even if an officer forgets to hit record, we can recover up to five days of video through a secure portal,” the product manager said. “That gives agencies confidence that critical moments aren’t lost.”

The bodycam continuously captures footage in the background, storing it locally before transferring it to Oracle’s secure cloud. Each device includes 256 gigabytes of onboard storage and uses cellular service – provided through AT&T – to ensure reliable uploads from the field.

Built for every environment

Rural and geographically large agencies have often been left behind in bodycam adoption due to limited connectivity and the cost of installing docks at multiple locations. The new system addresses both issues. With its cellular connectivity and cloud-based evidence management, officers can upload video from anywhere, making it particularly effective for counties with wide coverage areas or deputies who take vehicles home.

The Oracle product manager noted that this capability fills a critical need. “For agencies spread across hundreds of square miles, it’s not feasible to install docking stations everywhere,” Wine said. “With our system, the moment a deputy finishes a call, that video is already in the cloud and attached to the incident.”

Funding options make adoption achievable

For agencies that have held off on bodycams due to cost or infrastructure, new federal and state funding streams are closing that gap. The Bureau of Justice Assistance continues to support body-worn camera programs, and technology modernization funds under ARPA and other initiatives can cover cloud and connectivity expenses.

Because Oracle’s system eliminates docking stations and local servers, agencies can redirect IT and facility costs toward implementation and training. The platform’s modular design also lets departments start small – adding dispatch, records or evidence components later as budgets grow.

Real-time awareness, hands-free efficiency

Oracle’s in-vehicle tablet replaces the need for a laptop and allows officers to review bodycam footage without leaving the field. Oracle

The bodycam system integrates with Oracle’s broader platform, including AI-driven analytics and voice-controlled features. Officers can use voice commands to run license plates, update statuses or dictate report narratives without taking their hands off the wheel. In high-stress moments, the system’s live-streaming feature allows supervisors or command center personnel to view incidents as they unfold, providing guidance and situational support.

Oracle’s in-vehicle tablet, built on a rugged Android interface, extends this connected workflow. Developed in-house, it replaces the traditional Windows-based laptops bolted into patrol cars – devices that required keyboards, mouse inputs and constant manual updates. The new tablet is lighter, safer and designed for touch and voice, letting officers interact naturally and keep their focus on the road. Software updates can be pushed remotely to every vehicle, reducing IT strain and downtime.

The tablet complements the bodycam. Officers can review footage from the same incident moments after it’s captured, ensuring report accuracy and continuity without leaving the field. It’s a tool built for today’s officer – fast, familiar and intuitive.

Streamlined workflows from street to courtroom

Every step in the process is designed to reduce duplication. Once uploaded, video and audio automatically link to the correct dispatch event and case record. This integration not only saves time – officers at Wright County expect to recover up to two hours a week previously lost to manual processing – but also ensures evidence is complete, traceable and securely stored.

For prosecutors, defense attorneys and records clerks, this means faster access to verified, high-quality video. For officers, it means spending less time navigating menus and more time focused on calls.

The future of connected policing

Oracle’s new bodycam is more than a recording device – it’s part of a broader push to unify law enforcement technology. By connecting devices, data and dispatch through one platform, Oracle aims to help agencies improve decision-making, increase transparency and reduce administrative burdens.

The system runs entirely on Oracle’s own cloud infrastructure, giving agencies end-to-end security, predictable costs and the reliability of one of the world’s largest technology providers – without relying on third-party hosting. For public safety, that means faster uploads, stronger compliance and confidence that their data stays protected under Oracle’s control.

“In the end, it’s about making the officer’s job easier,” Wine said. “They shouldn’t have to think about what system to open or what button to push. The technology should just work together.”

For more information, visit Public Safety | Oracle.

