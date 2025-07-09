AT&T contributes $200,000 to support communities affected by Texas floods

PRESS RELEASE

Key Takeaways:

KERR COUNTY, Texas — In response to the devastating floods in Central Texas, AT&T is contributing $200k to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help support the immediate and long-term recovery efforts as well as crisis response partners that are equipped and trained to respond in times of natural disaster.

“Our hearts go out to the Central Texas communities impacted by the recent devastation,” said Leslie Ward, President of AT&T Southern Region. “We’re committed to supporting recovery efforts and helping ensure that residents and first responders maintain reliable connectivity during this challenging time.”

In addition, we’ve deployed our Network Disaster Recovery team and our FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) to assist with recovery efforts in affected areas. FirstNet ROG – led by former first responders – is on the ground and guiding the deployment of dedicated FirstNet assets and other solutions based on public safety’s needs. As public safety’s partner, FirstNet, Built with AT&T – the only 5G network built with and for America’s first responders – prioritizes first responders’ emergency communications needs to support their critical operations across the impacted areas.

Waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & Prepaid customers with billing addresses in zip codes across affected areas

Delivering critical connectivity supplies, including power strips, charging cables, and charging blocks, to the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM). These essential resources will be distributed by TDEM to those in need, helping ensure residents stay connected during this challenging time.

AT&T and the non-profit Information Technology Disaster Resource Center have deployed their 40-foot Mobile Connectivity Center (MCC) at Schreiner University, located at 2100 Memorial Blvd., in Kerrville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT beginning July 6. This connectivity resource is free to the public and will further support those affected by the floods with access to Wi-Fi, 16 computers, and facilities to charge their devices.

AT&T stores in the Central Texas area are open and ready to serve our customers.

Activated our Employee Relief Fund, operated by E4E Relief, a 501c3 public charity aimed at supporting our employees impacted by disasters and facing significant personal hardships.

In addition to these ongoing charitable contributions, we will continue working with local communities in the weeks and months ahead to support anticipated recovery efforts.

