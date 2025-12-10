Public safety professionals advocate for FirstNet reauthorization in 2027

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — Born from the communications issues that were experienced by public safety teams during the 9/11 attacks, FirstNet is the single dedicated network for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. The highly secure FirstNet network delivers always-on priority and preemption, as well as innovative tools and deployable network assets, to keep public safety connected – no matter the situation. The network will need to be reauthorized prior to its statutory sunset deadline in February 2027.

“Reauthorization of the FirstNet Authority will support the continued success of FirstNet and will ensure public safety continues to have a voice in guiding the network’s future evolution,” said Chief Jeff Johnson, spokesperson for the Public Safety Spectrum Alliance (PSSA), a program of the Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA). “Legislative action will be necessary to continue to evolve this network that is essential to public safety and in turn, the safety of our country.”

Currently, FirstNet has provided more than 7 million essential connections and about 30,000 public safety agencies and organizations reliable communications during everyday operations, large-scale events, emergencies in the field, weather emergencies such as hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and more.

Beyond communications, FirstNet continues to have a positive impact on the economy, creating jobs and economic output. In 2023, FirstNet led to an estimated $8 billion increase in net economic output across all industries and $5.6 billion in total wages and salaries for workers and households. Furthermore, the network’s development created an average of 13,877 jobs per year over that period.

Now, as the demand for rapid and reliable emergency coordination grows in the face of more frequent disasters, FirstNet’s future is at a crossroads. Without reauthorization from Congress, the network could lose funding for maintenance, expansion, and new technology. The Public Safety agencies across the country are circulating a petition to educate and engage people to the necessity of FirstNet reauthorization.

Continued Johnson, “We encourage people to share the petition far and wide to ensure the continuation of this mission critical service. It is our hope that Congress continues to support FirstNet to ensure stability for the evolution of the most reliable communications system.”

About FirstNet

The FirstNet Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN) was launched in 2018 by AT&T who was awarded the contract through a competitive, objectives-based RFP. Through an all-band solution for Priority & Preemption, the NPSBN became immediately available for use. As of today, there are now more than 7 million FirstNet connections in use by approximately 30K Public Safety agencies and organizations.

About PSBTA

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is an organization focused exclusively on ensuring the success of the entire FirstNet ecosystem that includes the legal entity created by Congress, the network infrastructure, hardware and software, and the single most important component—the end users.