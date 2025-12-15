REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
FirstNet, AT&T respond to Washington state flooding

FirstNet Compact Rapid Deployables, AT&T LEO Cell Trailers and LEO Emergency Communication Portables and AT&T Amphibious Vehicle are delivering connectivity

December 15, 2025 04:59 PM
DALLAS — As first responders work tirelessly to respond to the devastating flooding in western Washington, here’s how FirstNet, Built with AT&T and the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team are helping.

FirstNet and AT&T assets on the ground:

  • Dedicated FirstNet Compact Rapid Deployables (CRDs) – Dedicated FirstNet portable cell sites that provide up to 2 miles of on-the-go FirstNet coverage without relying on commercial power availability.
  • AT&T LEO Cell Trailers (LCTs) and LEO Emergency Communication Portables (LECPs) – portable cell sites that deliver temporary cell service where traditional service is unavailable.
  • AT&T Amphibious Vehicle – Can easily transition from land to water in flooded or debris-strewn areas. This vehicle can deliver people, equipment or fuel to areas unreachable by road.

We have a commitment unlike any other to deliver connectivity for first responders. With the dedicated, nationwide FirstNet fleet of 190+ portable network assets exclusively available for public safety’s use, we’re giving first responders a level of support that’s far beyond any other competitor.