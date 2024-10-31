Mission Critical Partners to host 911 center shift-scheduling workshop

PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced that it will host its first-ever interactive workshop on 911 center shift scheduling on November 13, 2024. The event will bring together 911 center leaders for a collaborative exchange regarding innovative scheduling practices aimed to improve staffing efficiency and operational effectiveness.

Staffing continues to be one of the most vexing challenges within the public-safety sector, especially the 911 community. However, the situation seems to be improving somewhat, fueled by creative approaches to recruitment, retention, hiring, compensation, and shift configurations.

The workshop, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (EST), will emphasize active participation and dynamic conversation. The event will feature:

in-depth discussions on diverse scheduling models

strategies for handling vacancies and overtime

creative solutions for shift assignments

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with 911 center operations subject-matter experts and their peers through live polling questions, ensuring a rich, interactive experience. Following the roundtable, participants will receive comprehensive resources, including session recordings, scheduling packets, and a summary of key takeaways, to help implement best practices in their own organizations.

“Collaboration is critical in the public safety community, especially when it comes to improving the ways we manage our workforce and schedule shifts,” said Chris Kelly, senior vice president at Mission Critical Partners. “This roundtable provides a unique forum for sharing insights, discussing challenges, and collectively shaping new approaches that benefit the entire industry.”

To ensure that the event addresses the most pressing challenges for attendees, MCP is sending out a pre-event survey to all registered attendees. The responses will be used to shape the discussion topics for November 13, allowing the roundtable to focus on the areas that are most important to the 911 center leaders who participate.

Public-safety professionals interested in attending this event can register online. For more information and to sign up, visit MissionCriticalPartners.com or click here.

