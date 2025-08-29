On-demand webinar: You have 5 minutes – How cops can stop a mental health crisis from exploding

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

The first five minutes of a mental health crisis response are often the difference between a peaceful resolution and a violent confrontation. Officers need to make rapid, informed decisions before negotiators or crisis teams arrive. This session focuses on what to say, what to do and what NOT to do in those critical moments.

In recent years, law enforcement officers have experienced a sharp rise in mental health-related calls - driven by a combination of dwindling community mental health resources, increased substance abuse and the growing public expectation for police to act as front-line crisis responders. These incidents are unpredictable, emotionally charged, and often unfold in environments where a single wrong move can escalate into tragedy. This webinar examines the root causes behind the rise in crisis calls and explore the public safety risks when these situations are mishandled.

Experts walk through both verbal and non-verbal de-escalation strategies, using real-life case studies to demonstrate how alternate tactics could have led to safer outcomes. You will learn why proactive planning, consistent policies and hands-on scenario-based training are essential to improve readiness and reduce the use of force in emotionally volatile encounters.

By viewing this webinar, you will learn:

• Why the first five minutes can make or break crisis calls.

• The biggest mistakes officers make when handling mental health crises.

• Tips to prevent the “suicide by cop” scenario.

• The role of tactics and how positioning, tone and movement change the outcome.

• How to transition the scene to a crisis team or negotiator without losing control.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Thank you, guys. You’re the G.O.A.T.”

“Such exceptional presenters. A lot of very very helpful material.”

“The level of expertise and genuine interest the presenters had was impressive.”

“This made me think of how to calm myself when responding to a high stress situation.”

“The instructors were informative and professional during the entire presentation.”

“The presenters’ experience with people in crisis was most relatable.”

“Both presenters offered the class in a clear and understandable way. They spoke from training as well as from personal experience, a good mix.”

“The interaction between the two instructors, the real-life examples and the knowledge both demonstrated about the subject was great.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Rob Barnes, Daniel Janeda

Robert Barnes is a seasoned law enforcement professional with over a decade of service as a patrolman with the Dormont Police Department. Serving as the lead crisis negotiator for the region’s Critical Incident Response Team, he has successfully guided numerous high-stakes incidents toward peaceful resolutions. Trained as an FBI hostage crisis negotiator and President of the Western Pennsylvania Negotiator Association, Robert brings both frontline experience and leadership to the field of crisis negotiation. In addition to his police service, Robert is an adjunct professor of criminal justice at the Community College of Allegheny County, where he teaches and mentors the next generation of justice professionals. He holds two master’s degrees — one in Criminology and another in Employment & Labor Relations. His dual background in law enforcement and the military provides him with a unique perspective on leadership, crisis response and resilience under pressure. His extensive experience in negotiation, de-escalation, leadership, education and military service provides invaluable insight into modern policing and crisis management.

Sergeant Daniel Janeda has served in law enforcement since 2012, beginning his career with the Carnegie Mellon University Police Department before joining the Castle Shannon Borough Police Department, where he now serves as a patrol sergeant. He earned his undergraduate degree from Point Park University and a graduate degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Sgt. Janeda has been an integral part of the SHACOG Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) since 2017, bringing extensive experience to dozens of operations and negotiations. As the most tenured member of the negotiation element, he frequently serves as a primary negotiator or coach, mentoring newer members while maintaining a leadership role during high-risk incidents. In 2025, his work was pivotal in a prolonged standoff that safely resolved with the recovery of a two-year-old hostage — a success achieved through close collaboration between negotiators and tactical operators.