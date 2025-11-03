Ready for anything: FirstNet and AT&T deployable assets strengthen emergency response in Hawaii and Alaska

PRESS RELEASE

When disaster strikes, rapid and reliable communication is essential, especially for public safety. That’s why FirstNet, Built with AT&T — the only network built with and for America’s first responders — is the only network with deployable assets dedicated exclusively for public safety. And now, we’re going above and beyond our commitment with the federal government by delivering 17 new FirstNet and AT&T deployable assets to provide additional support for first responders and the communities they serve across Hawaii and Alaska. Plus, we’re expanding AT&T’s nationwide deployable fleet with 50 new LEO Cell Trailers (LCTs) to further strengthen our response readiness across the country.

Tripling Hawaii’s deployable assets

From tsunamis and flash floods to wildfires and volcanic eruptions, Hawaii is uniquely exposed to natural disasters. Based on local public safety’s direct feedback, as part of the dedicated FirstNet fleet, we have long had deployable assets stationed year-round across Hawaii – our commercial competitors can’t say the same. Now, we’re building on public safety’s feedback on the unique emergency response needs in island geographies, and further leading the industry, by tripling our local assets with 14 new FirstNet and AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) assets strategically placed across the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu. This expansion further strengthens public safety’s access to the critical connectivity they require in an emergency.

4 new CRDs

6 new miniCRDs

4 new LECPs (Low-earth orbit (LEO) Emergency Communication Portables): Lightweight, portable LEO satellite NDR assets, about the size of carry-on luggage, that rapidly restore cell site service by quickly providing alternative backhaul when traditional transport (i.e. fiber or microwave) is disrupted.

Doubling down on dedicated public safety support in Alaska

Alaska first responders are also gaining a new deployable form factor to support their mission needs with the addition of 3 new miniCRDs stationed in Anchorage. The FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) has supported Alaska through wildfires, restored connectivity after undersea cable cuts from arctic sea ice and, most recently, was at the ready to support public safety after flooding from the remnants of Typhoon Halong.

Furthering public safety’s command and control

Why have these dedicated assets for public safety? Because, in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), we are responsive and accountable to public safety needs in ways that other networks and carriers are not. That means having portable cell sites available 24/7, at no additional charge, and deployed within a 14 hour (or less) delivery objective following the initial emergency request. Compare that to commercial carriers like T-Mobile, which claims to support public safety when it matters most but reveals in fine print that their coverage “may be impacted by emergencies.”

FirstNet is held to a higher standard because it is not a commercial offering to first responders – it is a unique network purposefully developed with and for the public safety community. We work closely with the FirstNet Authority and federal, state, tribal, territorial and local public safety officials to understand their unique connectivity needs. And with these new assets in Hawaii and Alaska, we have increased public safety’s dedicated FirstNet fleet to 190+ portable assets — in addition to the 750+ AT&T assets nationwide.

Expanding our fleet with LCTs

Beyond serving as public safety’s network partner, AT&T leads the way in disaster and emergency response – from investing more than $1 billion into the industry’s largest disaster recovery program since 1992 to driving cutting-edge connectivity that redefines resilience and heightens performance. We are also significantly expanding the AT&T fleet of assets with LCTs, which are designed to deliver high-speed temporary cell service in the harshest environments. Their compact design allows four units to be transported on a single flatbed trailer, and a single technician can have them up and running within minutes. After engineering and deploying more than a dozen new LCTs in 2024, we’ve added 50 more in 2025, nearly quadrupling our total to more than 65 LCTs nationwide. LCTs have already proven their value in emergencies, most recently during the Texas floods.

Living our purpose

FirstNet ROG, led by former first responders, works in tandem with the AT&T NDR team to deliver deployable assets and other critical solutions where public safety needs it most. This year, ROG has triaged and deployed more than 2,165 solutions in response to incidents, disasters and planned events. From the Maui Wildfires and Hurricane Helene to the most recent disasters like the California Wildfires and the Texas floods, there is no major disaster or event in this country where FirstNet is not playing a critical role. Our ROG and NDR team members are at the heart of every deployment, expertly managing every situation and recognizing the critical importance of communication. Each team member truly lives and breathes our purpose. The innate ability of the ROG and NDR teams to adapt and innovate is what allows us to respond effectively and support public safety when they need it the most. Whether you’re facing hurricanes, wildfires, blizzards, tornadoes, or any other emergency, we’re here to help you keep communities safe.

Agencies on FirstNet can request additional support during events, everyday emergencies and disasters by calling 1-800-574-7000 or submitting a request online via FirstNet Central. Individual first responders not already on FirstNet can learn more at FirstNet.com; they can also subscribe to FirstNet at their local AT&T store and save 25% for their family members on the AT&T commercial network*.