Cradlepoint extends Gigabit-Class LTE leadership with Verizon-Certified edge router solutions for branch and mobile deployments

BOISE, Idaho – Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, today announced its Gigabit-Class LTE edge router solutions received Verizon network certification. Cradlepoint is one of the first to provide wireless edge router solutions that allow enterprise and public safety organizations to take advantage of the high speeds of Verizon’s 4G LTE Advanced network, which covers more than 450 city markets coast-to-coast.

Now, Cradlepoint NetCloud Service offers subscription plans with Gigabit-Class LTE edge routers that can access the faster speeds of Verizon’s LTE Advanced network while providing customers with a graceful “Pathway to 5G.” The new solutions utilize Cradlepoint’s Elastic Wideband technology—an element of its Elastic Edge™ architecture for connecting people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks.

“Customers are increasingly trusting their mission-critical traffic on 4G, and Verizon’s 4G LTE Advanced network offers world-class service reliability and consistently fast speeds,” said Justin Blair, director, Business Products, Verizon. “In addition to powering a company’s mobile broadband needs, Cradlepoint’s Gigabit-Class LTE products provide an alternative path to connect Verizon’s SD-WAN and VNS services, without redesigning your entire data network.”

As the customers connect more people, places, and things everywhere, the volume, variety, and value of endpoints are evolving. As a result, the enterprise wide-area network (WAN) needs to support a range of wireless connectivity options from lower-cost, lower-speed for IoT to high-speed fixed wireless access for SD-WAN. With the introduction of the new Gigabit-Speed LTE offerings, Cradlepoint provides Verizon customers with LTE edge solutions that address this broad set of use cases—all with enterprise-class management and security.

“We are excited to expand our leadership in Gigabit-Class LTE solutions to the Verizon LTE Advanced network, providing customers with the speed they need for more demanding wireless connectivity use cases, like SD-WAN, in-vehicle networks, and surveillance cameras,” stated Lindsay Notwell, SVP of 5G Strategy & Global Carrier Operations at Cradlepoint. “Cradlepoint is committed to delivering in lock-step with Verizon’s network innovations so that our shared enterprise and public sector customers can do amazing things with wireless WAN today while being ready to take advantage of 5G when and where it’s available.”

Powered by Software-Defined Modem Technology

While most of today’s cellular modem modules are designed for consumer products, Cradlepoint’s Elastic Wideband technology transforms these modules to provide mission-critical 4G LTE connectivity for enterprise and public safety applications. It combines the company’s software-defined modem (SDM) technology with modem modules from leading manufacturers to enable first-to-market support for new cellular standards and deliver a business-class experience. A few of Cradlepoint’s software-driven functions at the LTE edge include:

Connection Management: Zero-touch installs, controller-less KTE traffic steering

Carrier Selection Management: Automatic detection/selection between multiple carriers

Modem Health Management: Continuous link “health” testing, signal-to-tower optimization

Data Plan Management: Data monitoring and usage-based policies to help avoid overages

Remote Modems: Ethernet-remote LTE and 5G modems function the same as embedded

NetCloud Service Options with Gigabit-Class Endpoints

The Cradlepoint NetCloud Service for Branch and Mobile is available in 1-, 3-, and 5-year subscriptions, which include 24/7 support, limited hardware warranty and a choice of one of the following Gigabit-Class endpoints:

AER2200-1200M Series: All-in-one, Gigabit-Class LTE edge routers include a second modem option and SD-WAN, security (including WiFi and IoT) and edge computing

CBA850-1200M LTE Adapter: An ethernet-remotable LTE modem that provides fast and reliable LTE connectivity for primary and failover uses and works with any SD-WAN router

IBR900-1200M and IBR1700-1200M Series: Ruggedized, Gigabit-Class LTE edge routers for in-vehicle and portable deployments with a second modem option and mobile SD-WAN, WiFi, GPS, and engine telemetry relay functionality

Each service plan includes NetCloud Manager—a cloud-based orchestration and management system that enables zero-touch deployments and simplified management. Cradlepoint Gigabit-Class LTE solutions can also integrate with leading public safety broadband networks around the world. Customers that have deployed Cradlepoint 1200M-equipped routers can simply use NetCloud Manager to download and deploy new modem firmware to gain Verizon support.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint NetCloud service—based on the Elastic Edge™ architecture—delivers an agile, pervasive, and software-defined wireless edge that connects people, places and things everywhere over LTE and 5G cellular networks with resiliency, security, and control. More than 18,000 active enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.