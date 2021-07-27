FirstNet Enhances public safety situational awareness, interoperability and security capabilities

Mission-Ready Solutions and Capabilities Launch: Motorola Solutions’ MCPTT, Interoperability and Critical Connect Services, Near Real-Time Drone and IoT Video Solution - Mission Keeper for FirstNet, NetMotion Virtual Private Network (VPN) and FirstNet Messaging

What’s the news? FirstNet®, Built with AT&T* – the only nationwide network built with and for America’s first responders – is spurring further innovation for public safety’s ecosystem of mission-centric applications and solutions. By collaborating with the industry leaders, we’re introducing 4 new solutions:

Motorola Solutions’ MCPTT, Interoperability and Critical Connect – Public safety spoke, and we listened. We’re collaborating with Motorola Solutions to deliver a new Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) solution this winter, enabling public safety agencies to use Motorola Solutions’ cloud-based Critical Connect for essential interoperability AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk MissionKeeper® from KSI Data Sciences is an easy-to-use streaming software that gives multiple users access to live streamed video and data from drones, submersibles, robots, dash cams and other IoT devices. And with instant scalability, teams can better collaborate and make field-based decisions quickly, from any location. NetMotion® by Absolute provides a mobile-first VPN solution that helps accelerate, optimize and secure mobile device traffic directly to the dedicated FirstNet network core FirstNet Messaging

Why is this important? FirstNet is expanding public safety’s network to reach more communities across the country and continuing our roll-out of mission-driven innovative solutions. These new solutions will give public safety new capabilities:

Motorola Solutions Collaboration : Nothing is more crucial during emergency response than reliable voice and data communications between first responders, agencies and jurisdictions. Through this relationship, we’re leveraging Motorola Solutions’ strength and expertise as a global leader in mission-critical communication and LMR interoperability. The forthcoming standards-based broadband MCPTT voice, video and data solution will deliver greater situational awareness and more informed emergency response, as well as seamless connectivity to LMR networks through Critical Connect. Mission Critical broadband communications are based on public safety standards set by the 3 rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) – the body responsible for global LTE and 5G standards – to provide modern, interoperable broadband communications

MissionKeeper® for Public Safety : A new app launched and now in the FirstNet App Catalog, MissionKeeper

NetMotion by Absolute : NetMotion

FirstNet Messaging : This app enhances safety, makes critical communications easier, and is available to first responders on FirstNet – both primary agencies and primary subscriber-paid users – at no additional charge with their FirstNet plans. In fact, we are automatically provisioning FirstNet Messaging to all qualified customers. And because it’s interoperable among agencies and first responders, it enables true collaboration during an emergency.

We continue to listen to public safety and focus on delivering the services they need, on their network. Nowhere else can public safety get the only nationwide, dedicated communications platform with the mission-ready and mission-critical standards-based solutions they need to protect themselves and our communities.

What is the FirstNet App Catalog? FirstNet is more than fast, reliable and highly secure connectivity. With FirstNet, public safety has a library of pre-evaluated and approved applications dedicated to addressing the emergent needs of our nation’s first responders. As public safety’s partner, AT&T thoroughly evaluates every app before its inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog. First responders can safely advance their mission with mobile tools that meet our highest standards of reliability, security and performance. With more than 170 FirstNet Verified™ and FirstNet Certified™ apps to download, smart devices can provide public safety with an economical way to put advanced information sharing where it is needed. The App Catalog includes practical tools that enable multi-media communications and modernize operations in the field. App Catalog solutions include innovations that advance situational awareness and provide for quick and actionable community engagement. By working with FirstNet, mobile app providers can integrate purpose-built and exclusive features. FirstNet apps can include vertical positioning for z-axis mapping, authentication for single sign-on, and device and app uplift for heightened network prioritization. FirstNet app providers can also enhance their solutions with integration of Mission Critical Push-to-Talk and FirstNet Messaging designed specifically for public safety. With FirstNet and the App Catalog, first responders can be confident they have the tools they need no matter where their mission takes them.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), an independent agency within the federal government. With more than 16,000 public safety agencies and organizations subscribed – accounting for more than 2.2 million connections nationwide2 – the FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help emergency managers, fire, EMS and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities.

Where can I find more information? For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com. And go here for more FirstNet news.