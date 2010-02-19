New Zealand Police to Deploy EVIDENCE.COM

Platform Manages National Deployment of 777 TASER X26 and TASER CAM Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), today announced its first significant deployment of EVIDENCE.COM™ to manage the audio/video data from the national deployment of TASER® X26™ Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and TASER CAM™ devices. The EVIDENCE.COM contract provides support for a recent procurement of 777 TASER X26 ECDs and TASER CAM devices in the fourth quarter of 2009.

“We are very excited to announce that the New Zealand Police have become the first national police force to standardize on EVIDENCE.COM for the secure management of data from the TASER X26 and TASER CAM systems,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “The national deployment of TASER X26 ECDs follows an extensive test and evaluation program during which TASER devices safely de-escalated numerous dangerous situations. We are proud that the New Zealand Police have selected our technology platform to help avert potential loss of life and significant injuries for both law enforcement and the public.”

EVIDENCE.COM is a cloud based service for storing and managing digital evidence in a highly secure, easily accessible environment. From EVIDENCE.COM, both agencies and legal professionals can quickly access key evidence data without the difficult and sometimes impossible inventory searches common to yesterday’s storage methods.

The New Zealand order for TASER X26 ECDs, TASER CAM units, and related accessories was received and shipped in the 4th Quarter 2009 while EVIDENCE.COM is anticipated to go live in the 1st Quarter 2010.

About TASER International, Inc.

