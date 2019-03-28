Case study: IoT-enabled backpacks spread internet access to first responders and more in remote areas

Imcon uses Cradlepoint’s cloud-managed solution to provide information and communication for students, first responders and more.

Imcon International’s self-contained Internet Backpacks offer the mobility and flexibility to connect students, first responders and many others in remote areas across the globe.

To successfully manage their customers’ internet access beyond the wired world, Imcon relies on edge networking solutions that are just as agile, reliable and robust as their own proprietary services.

Imcon leverages Cradlepoint’s cloud-delivered mobile networking solutions — including cellular-enabled, multi-WAN routers, NetCloud Manager and 24/7 support — in all of its Internet Backpacks. It’s the best, most cost-efficient way for them to help users keep the lines of communication and information open from just about anywhere on earth.

