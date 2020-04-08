CentralSquare names 30-year gov tech veteran, David Zolet, as chief executive officer

Government-technology visionary brings decades of proven expertise to lead one of the largest public safety and public administration software companies.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector software, announced that David Zolet has joined CentralSquare as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. A 30-year veteran of the government technology space, Zolet has had a lifelong focus on enabling public servants through innovation. Prior to joining CentralSquare, Zolet led the Logistics Management Institute (LMI), a management consulting firm with a 55-year history of serving the federal government, as CEO.

David Zolet has had a lifelong focus on enabling public servants through innovation. Photo/CentralSquare Technologies

Under Zolet’s tenure at LMI, the company grew revenue by 50 percent. Prior to LMI, David led the national public sector business unit for DXC Technology; served as vice president of systems integration at IBM; and worked for Northrup Grumman for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions. In his prior roles, Zolet was instrumental in the successful launch of public safety systems in California and Ohio, among others.

Zolet also serves on the board of FirstNet, an independent authority under the U.S. Department of Commerce, which serves to establish, operate and maintain an interoperable public safety broadband network.

“With his vast experience and visionary leadership in the govtech space, I’m delighted that David will be taking the helm at CentralSquare,” said Interim CEO Jeff Scherer. “I’m confident that his expertise in cultivating outstanding outcomes for government clients will empower CentralSquare to continue delivering proven products that serve mission-critical needs across the U.S. and Canada.”

“I’m thrilled to be leading CentralSquare at a time when there is so much opportunity for public sector technology,” said Zolet. “Underpinning CentralSquare’s commitment to transforming the public experience is the company’s relentless focus on helping our public sector partners achieve their mission in service to their communities. I look forward to further building and strengthening the company’s momentum in helping our clients deliver on their commitment to citizens.”

Zolet leads the CentralSquare executive leadership team composed of: Todd Dooley, Chief Financial Officer; David Gai, Chief Customer Officer; Jatin Atre, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Product Officer; John Pulling, Chief Technology Officer; Todd Shaw, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Barry Medintz, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.