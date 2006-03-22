Transcrypt International Announces Renewed Agreement with Motorola Limited for Europe, Middle East and Africa

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Transcrypt International (NASDAQ: EFJI) has renewed its application partner agreement and PROIS license agreement with Motorola Limited’s Government and Enterprise Mobility Solutions business. These agreements provide for a licensing arrangement for Transcrypt’s voice privacy products to be installed in Motorola Professional Series radios in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are extremely pleased about the ongoing opportunities for Transcrypt in these regions of the world,” stated Michael D. Kelley, general manager for Transcrypt. “This relationship is helping Transcrypt further grow its brand worldwide,” added Kelley.