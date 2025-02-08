T-Mobile powers first responders and public safety for the Big Game in New Orleans

PRESS RELEASE

NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleans prepares to host football’s biggest event, T-Mobile is stepping up to ensure first responders, public safety officials and fans stay connected with enhanced network capabilities, dedicated emergency support and advanced security measures.

Live Support Inside Critical Command Centers

The City of New Orleans, under the direction of the Mayor’s Office, has invited T-Mobile and other critical infrastructure partners and government stakeholders to support the New Orleans Critical Infrastructure Cyber Command (NCICC), a central hub for monitoring and managing possible risks during the game. T-Mobile engineers will be on-site and emergency response teams will be at both the NCICC and the Wireless Command Center (WCC) at the stadium to provide real-time monitoring and troubleshooting.

Rapid Deployment Network Vehicles

T-Mobile has deployed numerous assets to provide additional coverage as needed such as our SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Truck) and COWs (Cell on Wheels), including our largest-ever XL COW, a 32-ft configurable mobile unit delivering over a one-mile radius of connectivity that has been strategically stationed near the Riverwalk to provide extra capacity where it’s needed most.

Smart, Resilient Network for Public Safety

T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network is engineered for reliability, overlapping coverage and rapid response — critical for major events. In early February, T-Mobile made permanent upgrades and temporary capacity enhancements inside and around the stadium including upgraded indoor distributed antenna systems (iDAS) for Ultra Capacity 5G while watching the game and upgraded macro cell sites that will provide 5G download speeds up to 920 Mbps in areas just outside the stadium.

T-Mobile’s modern network uses data, AI and technology 24/7 to quickly respond and recover. T-Mobile’s “smart” Self-Optimizing Network (SON) automatically adjusts to “heal” coverage gaps and antennas automatically tilt to expand coverage when and where needed. Backup power systems and redundant data routes keep communications running during outages or high-demand periods.

Priority Connectivity for First Responders

T-Mobile’s T-Priority provides first responders on eligible plans with the highest priority connectivity even in the most congested conditions, a service that has been offered to agencies supporting the game free of charge for 30 days. Built on T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone Core, T-Priority provides lower latency and faster speeds more consistently, with the highest priority across all 5G bands.

Game Changing Support for Major Events

T-Mobile has a proven track record of supporting first responders and public safety operations at major events, including the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the MLB All-Star Week and disaster response efforts nationwide. For football’s main event, T-Mobile is providing the same reliable support to ensure first responders can focus on keeping the game, the city and the fans safe.

*T-Priority features will be available for eligible emergency response organizations on select plans. Capable device required. Performance baseline commits available network resources to help maintain threshold throughput, even in times of congestion. See 5G device, coverage and access details at T-Mobile.com. Speeds differ by location; typical on-device download speeds on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network are 89–418 Mbps with peaks over 1Gbps; typical upload speeds are 6–31 Mbps.