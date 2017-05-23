University of Phoenix offers two full-time scholarships to help injured police officers earn their education

Scholarships offer hope for officers injured in the line of duty to continue their careers and reach their educational goals

PHOENIX ― University of Phoenix has announced that the application submission period for the Foundation of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Scholarship Program is now open. Through the program, two full-tuition scholarships for undergraduate or master’s degree programs at University of Phoenix will be awarded to IACP officers who have been traumatically injured in the line of duty.

“University of Phoenix is proud to partner with the Foundation of International Association of Chiefs of Police to continue to serve those who risk their lives to protect and serve our communities,” said Constance St. Germain, Ed.D, J.D., executive dean, College of Humanities and Sciences at University of Phoenix. “The injuries the courageous men and women of our law enforcement sustain in the line of duty should never prohibit them from earning an education or enhancing their careers.”

This program marks the second collaboration between University of Phoenix and the IACP to offer scholarship opportunities. Last year, the inaugural IACP Scholarship was awarded to Denver Police Officer John Adsit, who was struck and dragged by a car while on bike patrol monitoring a student protest. Adsit was hospitalized for several months and needed more than a dozen surgeries. As a result of his injuries, Adsit medically retired on May 20, 2017. Through the IACP Scholarship program, he is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Psychology at University of Phoenix.

“Police officers put themselves at risk every day on the job, and my story is a testament to the impact a higher education degree can make for injured officers,” Adsit said. “You never know when your law enforcement career could end, and I feel blessed to be able to pursue my education at University of Phoenix.”

Applicants who are interested in applying for the scholarship program must be a current or former law enforcement officer injured in the line of duty, or the current spouse or dependent of an injured officer. For more information about the scholarships and to submit online applications, visit www.phoenix.edu/iacpscholar. To learn more about University of Phoenix scholarship opportunities, including scholarship terms and conditions, visit http://www.phoenix.edu/scholarships.

As part of the submission process, applicants will be required to author three essays on their educational goals, inspiration and personal story. High importance will be placed on the applicant’s desire to advance in their education and those who have demonstrated sheer determination to rise above challenges. Proof of injury, including medical/disability retirement documentation must be provided at the time of application.

Applications must be submitted by July 12, 2017. A scholarship selection committee consisting of representatives from IACP and/or University of Phoenix will review the applications and determine the recipients of the scholarship by August 31, 2017. All applicants with a submitted application will be notified of the status of the scholarship by the award date via email, regardless if selected as a recipient or not.

For more information about Officer Adsit or to make a donation through his organization, Adsit Strong, to help first responders who are in recovery, visit http://adsitstrong.org/.

