University of San Diego to offer $25K in scholarships for law enforcement professionals

SAN DIEGO — To support leadership development in law enforcement and public safety, the University of San Diego has set aside $25,000 in merit scholarship funding for new students entering the online M.S. in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership program for the Fall 2021 term.

The degree program, ranked as one of the top online criminal justice master’s degrees in the country by US News & World Report, has enrolled more than 900 law enforcement professionals since 2015, and has academic partnerships in place with the FBI National Academy Associates, FBI-LEEDA, FOP, and California P.O.S.T., providing academic transfer credit for graduates of select leadership training programs offered through those organizations.

The scholarship funding will be distributed as ten $2,500 scholarships. Interested applicants will submit a 350-word essay on one of the following topics:

“Reimagining” law enforcement is a visible and hotly debated topic in the modern era. In your view, what does an engaged public safety agency look like in 2022 America?

The 30x30 initiative seeks to increase female representation in the law enforcement profession to 30% by the year 2030. From an organizational leadership perspective, what tangible and cultural steps need to be taken to reach this goal?

There is no additional requirement for scholarship consideration beyond the essay and standard program application materials. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 8th. More information about the online M.S. in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership degree and scholarship application process is available at https://criminaljustice.sandiego.edu.

About the University of San Diego

