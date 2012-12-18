Avon Protection Systems Announces the new PC50™ Air Purifying Respirator

Belcamp, Md. – Avon Protection Systems, today announced the introduction of the PC50 APR, a field proven, military pedigree, NIOSH approved, non-CBRN respiratory device for use with the CTF12 Canister providing protection against CS/CN agents. The PC50 was specifically developed and designed for Correctional Officers, Riot Control, Border Patrol, Plant Security and other non-CBRN requirements.

According to Tom Korb, Avon’s Senior Global Product Manager “The targeted user groups continually face financial pressures to procure the most competitively priced respiratory protection mask available that still meets their demanding operational requirements. Our new PC50 exceeds these demands by providing a mask designed for low cost of ownership and delivers maximum reliability. The PC50 is also field proven and combines Avon’s military pedigree with NIOSH approval.”

Avon claims the PC50 is among the most comfortable mask available, provides superior protection, excellent fit and a class leading integration with protective helmets and clothing. Unlike other masks the PC50 was specifically designed with the intended user in mind. It incorporates a lower profile, a downward exhalation cover to prevent fogging of the helmet visor and a standard communication port to allow the ability to connect with existing radios.

The PC50 is available in three sizes with either left or right hand 40mm canister mounts and includes a six point head harness designed for comfort and rapid donning and doffing. Multiple, coloured outserts are also available to increase ballistic protection and additional scratch resistance. The mask can be easily fitted with a vision correction system.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection Systems, is a global leader in respiratory protection for the military, first responder, law enforcement, fire and industrial markets. Our modular, total system approach to respiratory protection ensures that our customers can advance with confidence when facing the many hazards that exist in today’s world.

