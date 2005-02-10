New ATG™ Tactical Gear Introduced from Damascus
For Immediate Release
Damascus has introduced an extensive head to toe line of protective gear for domestic disturbance, cell extraction, riot control, and tactical use. The new items are apart of the expanding A.T.G. Advanced Tactical Gear™ line and includes:
- Hard shell shin guards with non-slip knees pads
- Hard shell knee and elbow pads
- Neoprene shin guards, elbow pads, and knee pads
- Upper body protectors
- Nomex® and Kevlar® hoods
- Kevar® Sleeves
- Forearm and groin protectors
- Advanced riot control gloves and gauntlets featuring hard shell Carbon Tek knuckles
All items are included in the new 2004 Damascus Protective Gear catalog. For further product information contact Damascus or your local law enforcement dealer.