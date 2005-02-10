New ATG™ Tactical Gear Introduced from Damascus

For Immediate Release

Damascus has introduced an extensive head to toe line of protective gear for domestic disturbance, cell extraction, riot control, and tactical use. The new items are apart of the expanding A.T.G. Advanced Tactical Gear™ line and includes:

Hard shell shin guards with non-slip knees pads

Hard shell knee and elbow pads

Neoprene shin guards, elbow pads, and knee pads

Upper body protectors

Nomex® and Kevlar® hoods

Kevar® Sleeves

Forearm and groin protectors

Advanced riot control gloves and gauntlets featuring hard shell Carbon Tek knuckles

All items are included in the new 2004 Damascus Protective Gear catalog. For further product information contact Damascus or your local law enforcement dealer.