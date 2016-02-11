SRN, Inc. Participates in the Kansas City International Airport’s Mock Disaster Drill with Privacy Product

SRN, Inc.the company that developed a portable barrier system to minimize rubbernecking by concealing accidents, recently participated in Kansas City International Airport’s mock disaster drill, a full-scale emergency exercise mandated by the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) every three years for all international airports. Multiple SRN1000 systems were set up as a triage area and barricade for the mock victims. The SRN1000 is a durable barricade security system that safely screens accident scenes, restricted zones and hazardous areas from public view.

Original article posted by Courtesy of Biz(941)