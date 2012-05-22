PoliceEquipmentDealer.com Launches Streamlined Website for Law Enforcement Equipment

SAINT MARYS, Kan. - The newly launched PoliceEquipmentDealer.com (PED) is customer-friendly and designed for cleaner, simpler look with improved access to their huge inventory.

Adding to the product diversity, PED has added new products from leaders in law enforcement equipment, such as Streamlight® tactical flashlights and Pelican™ lights, including the new Remote Area Lighting Systems. PED continues to carry the complete line of radios, headsets and components from Klein Electronics, and the newly reorganized line of customizable duty gear from the leader in the industry Stallion Leather.

About PoliceEquipmentDealer.com

Visit www.PoliceEquipmentDealer.com or call 1-888-909-8760 for more information. Police Equipment Dealer is a proud supporter of Law Enforcement officers through organizations like www.CSPOA.org.