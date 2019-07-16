Streamlight announces hiring of regional sales manager

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight®, a global provider of high-performance lighting tools, announced today that Justin Thomas has joined Streamlight as Regional Sales Manager for the law enforcement and sporting goods markets.

In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for driving sales and working with independent sales representatives and distributors with an emphasis on end-user activity to increase revenues and market penetration within their designated territory.

“We are pleased that Justin is joining the Streamlight team to help reach our sales goals in the law enforcement and sporting goods sectors,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Justin’s extensive sales experience and phenomenal success in the law enforcement market will help propel Streamlight’s growth.”

Thomas has more than 12 years of experience managing regional sale programs. Before joining Streamlight, he served as Regional Manager for Olin Corporation-Winchester Ammunition in Clayton, MO. The company is a global supplier of sporting and defense ammunition and a market leader of innovative products. Previously, he served as a Manufacturer’s Representative for Busch and Associates in Olathe, KS, and as a Territory Sales Representative for OMB’s Express Police Supply in Lenexa, KS.

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science in Social Science from Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, Pa., Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.