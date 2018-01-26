Streamlight® debuts USB rechargeable flashlight systems

Reinvents flashlight rechargeability

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced four rechargeable tactical light systems. Each comes with the new Streamlight 18650 USB lithium ion battery with integrated micro USB charging port, turning Streamlight’s high performance lights into rechargeable systems. The new models are an economical alternative to using disposable batteries, which the lights also are designed to accept, and give users multiple ways to power and recharge their lights.

Rechargeable system models are available for the ProTac® HL-X and the ProTac® 2L-X, as well as the recently introduced PolyTac® X and the all new ProTac® HL 5-X. Each of the lights comes packaged with a new Streamlight 18650 lithium ion battery with a micro USB port and a charging cord.

“With their extraordinary lumen light output, these bright, compact multi-fuel lights are ideal for a wide variety of tactical uses,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Their recharging system gives users an economical, convenient way to recharge by powering the 18650 battery with micro USB port from a laptop or other power source. Because they also can use primary CR123A disposable cells, first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and other users can be sure that they will never run out of power in any situation.”

The new models use the latest in power LED technology to provide a light output ranging from 500 to 3,500 lumens. Featuring machined aircraft aluminum construction, the three ProTac models also are lightweight and feature rich, making them ideal everyday carry lights. And the PolyTac X USB rechargeable system is extremely durable, with a case made of high impact super tough nylon polymer that also provides a sure grip.

Each of the lights also features a strobing function, useful for signaling purposes in the field, or for disorienting potential suspects.

The MSRPs for the new lights range from $90.00 to $175.00. Each comes with the light, 18650 USB battery, USB cord and Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc;

and youtube.com/streamlighttv.