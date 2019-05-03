Streamlight introduces bank charger for 18650 USB rechargeable batteries

Organizes, stores and charges up to eight batteries.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, introduced the Streamlight® 18650 Battery Bank Charger, designed to help first responders, industrial technicians and other users maintain and charge up to eight Streamlight® 18650 USB rechargeable lithium ion batteries.

The new Bank Charger features an eight-bay design, allowing users to charge up to eight 2600 mAh Streamlight 18650 USB batteries in 5.25 hours. Each bay features an LED display above the battery slot to indicate charge status: red for charging and green for fully charged. The charger securely holds each battery in place, and its low-profile design makes it ideal for mounting in trucks and other service vehicles.

The micro-USB battery provides an economic alternative to disposable CR123 cells for the growing line of Streamlight flashlights that are designed to accept both battery types, including the ProTac® HL-X USB; the ProTac® Rail Mount HL-X Laser; the ProTac® 2L-X USB; the ProTac HL® 5-X USB; the PolyTac® X USB; the Vantage® 180 X USB and the Siege® X USB. The new Battery Bank Charger helps reduce downtime on the job by ensuring that users always have fully recharged 18650 USB batteries at the ready.

“We introduced this Bank Charger to give fire and law enforcement agencies, industrial technicians and other professional users a way to conveniently organize, store and charge the Streamlight 18650 USB battery, which can be used to power some of our most popular new flashlights,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Now users can charge up to eight of these batteries at a time, and also have a place to store them for later use.”

The Battery Bank Charger is powered by either a 120V AC or International power supply wall adapter or a 12V DC charger. Featuring an impact-resistant engineered polymer housing, it measures 10.45 inches in length and weighs 7.61 ounces without batteries and 20.88 ounces with batteries. It is available with or without eight 18650 USB batteries.

Depending on the configuration, the Streamlight Battery Bank Charger has an MSRP of $75.00 to $90.00 without batteries and $235.00 to $250.00 with batteries. It is available in black. Each product comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.