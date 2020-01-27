Streamlight introduces MacroStream USB

Rechargeable, compact light delivers 500 Lumens, and long run time on high

EAGLEVILLE, Pa- Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the MacroStream® USB, a compact, lightweight personal light that provides exceptional performance for its size, delivering 500 lumens, 2 hours of run time on high, and 8 hours on low.

Weighing only 2.2 ounces, the MacroStream USB combines extraordinary brightness and USB rechargeability with features that include a removable, two-way pocket/hat clip; a tail cap switch that provides easy, one-handed operation of the light’s momentary or constant on operation; and high and low beams.

“The MacroStream USB is small enough for everyday carry, yet packs a punch with its lumen output and convenient USB charging,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It’s the ideal pocket or cap light, whether for patrol duty or tactical maneuvers, outdoor uses, or automotive, industrial, and DIY jobs.”

Measuring 4.5 inches, the new light includes an 800 mAh lithium ion battery that fully recharges in 4 hours via a USB port housed under a sliding metal sleeve. Red and Green LEDs indicate charging status.

On the high setting, the new light also delivers 2,000 candela over a 90-meter beam distance. On low, the MacroStream USB offers 50 lumens, 220 candela, and a beam distance of 30 meters. The run time on low is 8 hours.

The new light offers extremely durable, abrasion-resistant construction, featuring a machined aluminum case with a Type II Military Spec anodized finish. The MacroStream USB is IPX4-rated for water resistance operation, and is impact resistance-tested to one meter.

The MacroStream USB has an MSRP of $90.00, and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./.