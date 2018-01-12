Streamlight introduces Stylus Pro COB

Compact work light is USB rechargeable; offers hands-free options

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment, introduced the Stylus Pro® COB, a sleek, compact USB rechargeable work light. The pen-sized light includes a pocket clip and integrated magnet for hands-free lighting, and a micro USB port that gives users the flexibility of on-the-go charging.

The new light offers the newest COB LED technology, featuring a body-mounted LED that provides bright, diffused light for a variety of lighting tasks.

“The Stylus Pro COB’s slim profile fits into tight spaces to flood a work area with light,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It easily clips onto a pocket or attaches to steel surfaces to allow for hands-free lighting for close-up tasks like automotive repairs, equipment inspections and DIY jobs. And it offers the convenience of USB recharging.”

The Stylus Pro COB delivers extreme brightness and long run times for its size. On the high setting, the light features 160 lumens with a 3-hour run time, and on low, 40 lumens and an 8-hour run time. Its lithium ion battery recharges in the product in 4.5 hours. An indication LED in the push-button switch displays red while charging and green when charged. The switch provides easy, one-handed constant on operation.

Highly durable, the Stylus Pro COB has a machined alloy case with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish. Measuring only 6.64 inches in length, the Stylus Pro COB weighs 2.2 ounces. IPX4- rated for water-resistant operation, the light is also impact-resistant tested to 1 meter. The light comes packaged with a USB cord and is available in black.

The Stylus Pro COB has an MSRP of $65.00 and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.