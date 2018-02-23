Streamlight® launches Streamlight® JR. Jr. F-STOP Flashlight

New light features convenient spot-to-flood lighting

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the Streamlight® Jr. F-STOPTM, an ultra-compact 2AA alkaline penlight that allows users to smoothly transition between spot and flood beams to meet both close-up and area lighting needs.

The Streamlight Jr. F-STOP’s adjustable focus allows users to transition the beam from a piercing spot light to a smooth flood pattern by simply sliding the flashlight’s bezel.

“The Streamlight Jr. F-STOP is lightweight, easy to carry and offers versatile spot-to-flood lighting to cover every need, from task lighting such as automotive repairs and equipment checks to area workplace lighting requirements,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It’s compact, fits into a holster or clips onto your pocket, and uses easily sourced AA batteries.”

The new light features the latest in power LED technology. It provides 220 lumens, 5,600 candela, and a 150-meter beam distance on the spot setting. The flood setting offers 250 lumens, 360 candela, and a 38-meter beam distance.

The Streamlight Jr. F-STOP runs on two AA alkaline or lithium (L91) cell batteries. With alkaline batteries, its run time is 6 hours; 10 hours with (L91) lithium cell batteries.

Featuring a machined aluminum case with a non-slip knurled grip, the Streamlight Jr. F-STOP weighs 4.4 ounces with alkaline batteries and measures 6.5 inches in length. It is IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation and is impact-resistant tested to one meter.

The light is packaged with a black nylon flapless holster and comes with a removable pocket clip.

The Streamlight Jr. F-STOP has an MSRP of $55.08 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook; twitter.com; instagram; and youtube.