Streamlight Marks 10th year supporting Breast Cancer Research Foundation

EAGLEVILLE, PA — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, donated more than $700,000 over the past 10 years to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), a not-for-profit organization seeking to prevent and cure breast cancer. Each October, Streamlight recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month by highlighting its line of pink lights, the proceeds of which are contributed to BCRF.

In 2018, Streamlight donated a total of $30,000 in sales proceeds to BCRF from the pink Nano Light® key chain light, the pink Siege® AA ultra-compact lantern, and the pink Strion® LED tactical light. For each of the lights, Streamlight donates $1.00, $2.00, and $5.00, respectively.

Over the years, a number of Streamlight employees have been affected by breast cancer. Given the company’s tight-knit culture, the management team wanted to contribute to research efforts to find a cure. In 2008, they decided to create pink versions of several of its most popular flashlights and donate a portion of each sale to BCRF.

“We are so proud to be a part of BCRF’s efforts to raise awareness and support research to find a cure for breast cancer,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Several of our employees are breast cancer survivors, and we were determined to promote this worthy cause to help find a cure. We are so pleased that our collective contributions to date have resulted in some 14,000 research hours.”

In 2018, the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 270,000 women will have been diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and 41,000 will die from the disease. Men also are affected, with 2,550 men expected to be diagnosed, and 480 expected to die from the disease.

The BCRF pink Nano Light, Siege AA, and Strion LED have MSRPs of $12.48, $52.44, and $196.52, respectively. All lights come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About BCRF

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) advances the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF has raised more than $500 million to fuel discoveries in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, survivorship and metastasis; making it one of the largest non-governmental funders of breast cancer research in the world. For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.