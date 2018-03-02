Streamlight® names Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc. as Law Enforcement Sales Rep Agency of the Year

EAGLEVILLE, Penn. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced that Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc. has been named the company’s 2017 Sales Rep Agency of The Year Award for the Law Enforcement market.

Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc. is a manufacturers’ representative agency for the industrial safety, fire, law enforcement and construction markets. Based in Garnet Valley, PA, the company received the award in recognition for outstanding sales achievement in its Mid-Atlantic and Northeast sales territories.

“Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc.’s outstanding sales performance last year contributed greatly to the company’s success in the Law Enforcement sector, a strategically important market segment for Streamlight,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “We look forward to their continuing contributions to our sales efforts.”

