Dry land, wet work, same DNA: New EXFIL Rescuer helmets from Team Wendy are born from the field, built for SAR

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Team Wendy, a leading provider of innovative head protection systems, introduces EXFIL Rescuer bump helmets for search-and-rescue (SAR) missions spanning terrain to tide. Developed directly from field feedback, the new product platform reflects Team Wendy’s “listen first, adapt fast” approach to design and features two purpose-built models: the EXFIL Rescuer for on-the-ground operations, and the EXFIL Maritime Rescuer for maritime, hurricane and swiftwater response.

The EXFIL Rescuer delivers advanced protection and everyday adaptability for land-based missions, while the EXFIL Maritime Rescuer extends that performance into the water with a liner engineered for neutral buoyancy and quick drying. Both models feature liner systems with Zorbium foam technology—combining blunt-impact mitigation with comfort—and both helmets are available in high-visibility red or yellow.

“We wanted to give agencies and public-safety teams a unified system that works across multiple rescue environments,” said Garson Greathouse, regional sales manager (Southeast) at Team Wendy. “Starting with the same shell used in our popular EXFIL LTP (Lightweight, Tactical, Polymer) bump helmets, we expanded that foundation by closing the loop with SAR crews, until the platform reflected the realities of the way they actually work onshore and offshore.”

Built light, built right

The EXFIL Rescuer weighs just 1.59 lbs. (varies slightly by size and pad configuration) to give first responders the freedom to move fast, stay sharp and keep their focus where it counts. Designed for the rigors of wilderness rescue, structural collapse and urban interface, among other dangerous scenarios, it offers a full roster of mission-ready features including:



An aluminum shroud designed to handle helmet lights for hands-free illumination, night vision and thermal imaging products.

A lightweight, impact-modified polycarbonate shell with signature EXFIL geometry.

A Velcro pattern designed for top LED lights or IR strobes, attachments and patches.

The handmade CAM FIT retention system featuring Team Wendy’s signature BOA fit integration (a micro-adjustable dial helps distribute light, even pressure around the head).

Rails compatible with EXFIL accessories including face shields, visors and Peltor adapters.

A sport-style chin strap for a low-profile, secure fit.

For water rescue

Retaining the same core hardware and base weight, the EXFIL Maritime Rescuer builds on the landward model with a marine-grade liner, while the under-the-chin retention system stays clear of snorkels, comms and hoods upon water entry.

“SAR swimmers told us that an over-the-chin or cup-style strap can scoop water and yank the helmet, so you’re constantly retightening it instead of focusing on the rescue,” Greathouse said. “Or, if the liner floats, you get ‘bucketing,’ where the helmet lifts or pulls your head back, and that can break your seal.

“The EXFIL Maritime Rescuer is our answer to those concerns. It uses an under-the-chin strap that stays clear of the airway and a moisture-shedding, neutrally buoyant liner that won’t fight you in the water. It’s about achieving a mission-ready fit rather than pushing a tactical helmet into rescue work it wasn’t intended for.”

A new spin on SAR

Search and rescue work is not served well by repurposed gear, and helmets that prioritize fire or other hazards often miss the adaptability that SAR missions demand. That’s why Team Wendy’s applied science program focuses on understanding the blunt and rotational impacts (e.g., debris strikes, wall collisions, head-to-ground falls) that are the primary drivers of concussion and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

To evaluate helmets beyond legacy linear drop tests, the team developed DREW (Dummy for Rotational Evaluation of Wearables), a biofidelic (behaves like the human body) rig that captures both linear and rotational head motion. At Team Wendy, this work contributes to the development of advanced liner systems, foam chemistries and pad geometries that can benefit the men and women who put their well-being on the line every day—innovations like those found in new EXFIL Rescuer helmets.

Search no more

The EXFIL Rescuer and EXFIL Maritime Rescuer both meet the performance requirements of the BS EN1385:2012 standard for whitewater. Agencies can purchase in volume through authorized dealers or visit shop.teamwendy.com to match these and other models to their mission.

To request a demo and accessory fit-up through Team Wendy sales, email info@teamwendy.com.

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, provides exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, the Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in its dedication to improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry.

Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.