Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Team Wendy, a leading provider of innovative head protection systems, announced that its full lineup of ballistic helmets, bump helmets and accessories is now available through GovX. GovX is a widely used verification platform within the military and first responder community, enabling eligible military members, first responders and search-and-rescue (SAR) professionals to receive 10% off their order after completing quick GovX verification at checkout.

Team Wendy has long offered discounts to active duty and retired members of the law enforcement, fire, military and SAR communities. With GovX verification now integrated directly into the Team Wendy checkout experience, eligible customers can confirm their status in just a few clicks and have the discount applied automatically without emailing an ID or requesting a code.

“Our focus is building head protection systems people can trust when the stakes are high,” said Kevin Hatgas, Digital Marketing Manager at Team Wendy. “We wanted the discount process to be as dependable as our gear—fast verification, automatic savings, no extra steps. GovX lets us meet customers where they are.”

Eligible shoppers can receive the discount in two ways: by completing GovX verification during checkout on TeamWendy.com, or by starting on GovX.com and being directed to Team Wendy’s online store to complete their purchase. The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases by logging in through GovX.

The entire Team Wendy product lineup is available through GovX, including the RIFLETECH rifle-rated ballistic helmet and other recently launched innovations such as the EXFIL Rescuer and EXFIL Maritime Rescuer, designed specifically for search-and-rescue operations across land and water. The selection also includes Team Wendy’s liner systems, retention systems and accessories like helmet covers, face shields and rail mounts to support mission-specific configurations.

For more information or to verify eligibility, visit www.TeamWendy.com.