RAMPART USA announces Jacques Shelton as Vice President, Federal & Military Programs

Las Vegas, Nev., — RAMPART USA Corp is proud to announce Jacques Shelton has been appointed the new Vice President of Federal & Military Programs. Jacques will lead the growing Federal & Military Programs division by overseeing the national sales team and expanding the company’s presence within all facets of the US market.

Courtesy Photo

Jacques comes to RAMPART USA Corp with over 15 years of experience in the tactical industry managing and developing federal and government contracts. Most recently, Jacques was Vice President of Federal & Military Sales at Safariland, where he was responsible for business development of government programs, brand management, product development, corporate positioning and customer relationship development.

Jacques will be responsible for the continued success of the portfolio of RAMPART USA Corp brands and extending the high level of service, expertise and professionalism that RAMPART is known for.

Jacques Shelton can be reached at: jshelton@rampartcorpusa.com

About RAMPART USA Corp

RAMPART USA is a provider of operational equipment to Law Enforcement and Military operators. We offer access to a large selection of products and brands, world-class subject matter experts, and industry-leading customer service. www.rampartcorpusa.com