Introducing The Champ Holster from DeSantis Gunhide

The Champ™ is a new holster concept from DeSantis Gunhide®. It can convert from BELT MODEL to PADDLE in moments. Moving just one screw will change this model from right to left hand. The Champ™ is very compact, and it has adjustable cant. The adjustable tension device and trigger guard detent keep your pistol securely seated. The Champ™ is soon available for the Glock 26, 27, 19, 17, 22, 23, 36, 42, S&W M&P Shield & S&W J Frame 2”. Others will soon follow. DeSantis® didn’t invent concealment, they just perfected it! For more information, please go to www.desantisholster.com.