HallMark Cutlery™ Presents the Newest UZI® Tactical Throwing Knives

Kodak, TN — In the world of tactical gear, the iconic Uzi brand sets an elite standard in function, performance and design. Drawing on all elements of this legendary brand, HallMark creates cutlery that reflects the brand’s strength, innovation, and utility in a line of knives that include models for everyday needs, as well as fully duty-ready, strategically designed tools of the trade.

The UZI® Tactical Throwing Knives are new additions to the UZI tactical knives line by HallMark Cutlery. The Tactical Throwers feature solid 7CR17 stainless steel handle and blade, with a comfortable thumb grip in the center of the handle. The knives measure 8-7/16” overall length, with a 4-3/16” blade. The knives include a nylon belt sheath. The Tactical Throwers are available as a single thrower, which can also be used as a boot knife (ZF70) or as a triple set (ZF71). Single thrower MSRP: $28.49. Triple Set MSRP: $69.99

HallMark Cutlery may be a new name to the marketplace, but it represents the Hall family’s thirty years of domestic and international experience in cutlery design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, licensing and marketing. Focused on quality products, value pricing and excellent customer service, HallMark is extremely proud and excited to present their latest editions, new product lines and services…

• UZI® Tactical Knives - A legendary brand. New models incorporate innovative and contemporary design details.

• Robert Klaas /Kissing Crane™- Old world quality and craftsmanship since 1834. Handsome, distinctive, traditional knives—hand finished with attention to every detail.

• Chief Brand Cutlery - Our newest brand. Traditional pocketknives offering quality and value—specifically designed to meet price points.

• HallMark™ Brand Cutlery – Premium quality knives and accessory products.

• Super™ - Full line of premium, cutlery care products for key add-on sales.

• Stocking Distributor of Lansky Sharpeners® – The world’s most recognized and respected name in sharpening products. The pioneer in effective, simple and safe sharpening solutions for cutlery and edged tools—Lansky offers a wide variety of diamond, alumina ceramic and tungsten carbide sharpeners, as well as many types of honing stones.

• Laser Marking - As a full service cutlery distributor, HallMark also offers state of the art laser marking capabilities. We can mark on metal, wood, glass, leather and plastics. We invite you to contact our creative team to work with you to design distinctive and functional items.

For more information, visit www.hallmarkcutlery.com.