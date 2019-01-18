New 0470 offers striking looks & top performance

TUALATIN, Oregon—This handsome new design begs to take pride of place in any knife enthusiast’s collection.

Not that the 0470 is a safe queen. Far from it. It’s a highly practical, easy-to-EDC pocketknife that handles a wide range of tasks and looks exceptionally good doing it.

The blade is CPM 20CV high-chromium stainless steel. This powdered metallurgy tool steel has a high volume of vanadium carbides for exceptional wear resistance and a truly long-lasting edge. The highest level of chromium of any high-vanadium steel gives it excellent corrosion resistance as well. The two-tone, satin-and-stonewashed blade finish looks handsome, while our KVT ball-bearing opening and a flipper makes the knife fast and easy to open.

The 0470’s handle is titanium with an eye-catching marbled carbon fiber insert. Instead of a formal “weave” as in standard carbon fiber sheets, for our “marbled” insert, the carbon fibers are dropped randomly onto the plate. Then resin is added to secure the fibers in place and to produce a smooth surface. Ours has a matte finish for an intriguing and sophisticated look.

A titanium clip and a black anodized-aluminum backspacer complete the look of this refined pocketknife.

0470

• MADE IN THE USA

• MANUAL OPENING WITH KVT BALL-BEARING SYSTEM, FLIPPER

• TITANIUM FRAME LOCK, HARDENED STEEL LOCKBAR INSERT

• REVERSIBLE POCKETCLIP, LEFT/RIGHT, TIP-UP

• $325.00 MSRP

STEEL: CPM 20CV, MACHINE SATIN GRINDS, STONEWASHED FLATS

BLADE THICKNESS: 0.121 IN.

HANDLE: TITANIUM, BEAD-BLASTED FINISH, MARBLED CARBON FIBER FRONT INSERT

BLADE: 3.4 IN.

CLOSED: 4.4 IN.

WEIGHT: 3.3 OZ.