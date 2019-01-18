New 0640 is both bold & practical

TUALATIN, Oregon — The 0640 is a brand new ZT/Ernest Emerson collaboration that provides both utterly practical design and boldly eye-catching style.

The stonewashed titanium handle features a new green carbon fiber composite overlay on both sides. In addition to the attractive colored carbon fiber, the handle also features ridged machining at the top that follows the handle’s angular contours, both front and back. A sturdy frame lock with hardened steel lockbar insert provides a secure lockup. Jimping at top and bottom of the handle further enhances grip.

This handsome handle is paired with a 3.75-inch, clip-point blade of CPM 20CV high-chromium stainless steel. This powdered metallurgy tool steel has a high volume of vanadium carbides for exceptional wear resistance—and a truly long-lasting edge. The highest level of chromium of any high-vanadium steel gives 20CV excellent corrosion resistance as well. The blade is machine satin-finished on the grinds and stonewashed on the flats.

The 0640 is a fully manual knife that opens one-handed with the Emerson thumb disk. A reversible pocketclip makes it easy to carry left- or right-handed. To enable users to customize their knives even further, the 0640’s pocketclip hole pattern is compatible with aftermarket clips from Ernest Emerson and Steel Flame.

0640

• MADE IN THE USA

• MANUAL OPENING WITH THUMB DISK

• TITANIUM FRAME LOCK, HARDENED STEEL LOCKBAR INSERT

• REVERSIBLE TITANIUM POCKETCLIP, LEFT/RIGHT, TIP-UP

• $310.00 MSRP

STEEL: CPM 20CV, MACHINE SATIN GRINDS, STONEWASHED FLATS BLADE

THICKNESS: 0.156 IN.

HANDLE: TITANIUM, STONEWASHED FINISH, GREEN CARBON FIBER OVERLAY BLADE 3.75 IN.

CLOSED: 4.75 IN.

WEIGHT: 4.4 OZ.