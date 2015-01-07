NIGHTSTICK® LED Upgrade Brings 50% Brightness Boost to Two Tactical Flashlight Models

TAC-360XL jumps from 350 to 500 lumens; TAC-460XL jumps from 525 to 800 lumens; All while size, pricing, weight and runtime remain the same

Selected Nightstick® flashlights are now available with significantly higher brightness due to an internal upgrade to a new series of CREE® LED emitters.

As of now, the compact Nightstick TAC-360XL Xtreme Lumens™ Metal Tactical Flashlight produces 500 lumens (predecessor models produced 350 lumens) while maintaining a 1.5-hour runtime from 2 CR 123 lithium batteries (included). Its tight and narrow beam delivers a whopping 150-meter of usable light (over 492 feet) from this boosted brightness.

Similarly, a CREE XL L2 emitter upgrade for the Nightstick TAC-460XL Xtreme Lumens™ Rechargeable Metal Tactical Flashlight brings its light engine up to 800 lumens (predecessor models produced 525 lumens). Although it is now 50% brighter than before, the increased efficiency still allows this flashlight to retain the same 2-hour runtime as its predecessor. The TAC-460XL boasts a beam distance rated at 205 meters (over 672 feet) that is powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery (included).

The TAC-460XL tactical flashlight also comes nicely equipped with a charger, both AC & DC power supplies and a CR-123 Battery Carrier which provides the ability to run from a pair of CR-123 batteries (not included) as a back-up to the lithium-ion rechargeable battery.

Both upgraded tactical flashlight model housings and tail-caps are made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish maximizing durability. These two models uniquely pair their respective CREE LED emitters with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector to optimize beam distance and to deliver exceptional performance, while maintaining a water rating of IP-X7 waterproof.

“Upgrading lumens on these two tactical flashlights, while keeping size, pricing, weight and run-time the same is another example of giving customers more as LED technology becomes increasing more efficient” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “Nightstick is making a statement by immediately passing along increased value, quality and performance while maintaining the lowest price point in the industry.”

