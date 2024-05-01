GATORZ Eyewear Partners with the Navy SEAL Foundation to raise awareness and support for the Naval Special Warfare Community

PRESS RELEASE

CARLSBAD, Calif. — GATORZ Eyewear, the premier American manufacturer of high-performance eyewear, and the Navy SEAL Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization supporting Naval Special Warfare (NSW) warriors and their families, are proud to announce the launch of their collaborative product: the Navy SEAL Foundation Limited Edition GATORZ Delta sunglasses. This exclusive product will be available for purchase starting May 1, 2024.

This collaboration symbolizes the shared commitment of GATORZ Eyewear and the Navy SEAL Foundation to honor and support the brave men and women of NSW and their families. The Navy SEAL Foundation GATORZ Delta sunglasses are not only a testament to style and functionality but also a tribute to the unwavering dedication of those who serve our country. 15% or more of sales from every Navy SEAL Foundation x GATORZ Delta goes directly to NSF.

Chris Irwin, retired Navy SEAL and Director of Communications at NSF, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “GATORZ has been a long-time supporter of the Navy SEAL Foundation, and we are thrilled about this collaboration on a co-branded pair of sunglasses. This partnership exemplifies our shared values and commitment to serving the Naval Special Warfare community.”

The collaborative eyewear project is customized for the Navy SEAL Foundation and is emblazoned with gold mirror lenses and the iconic Navy SEAL Foundation logo. The limited-edition sunglasses come in a customized branded pouch and a functional ammo can eyewear hard case. This special collaboration is limited to 300 units and will retail for $230.00 USD.

Scott Sorensen, Head of Marketing at GATORZ, echoed this sentiment, saying, “GATORZ has been fortunate to be a part of the Naval Special Warfare community for a long time, and we want to support the team members and their families as much as we can. The Navy SEAL Foundation is a great organization and partner that is truly dedicated to helping their community rise above hardship, and we are dedicated to them.”

About GATORZ Eyewear:

GATORZ Eyewear is a pioneering American eyewear brand founded in 1989, dedicated to creating innovative, durable, and high-quality eyewear for individuals who push the limits every day. Trusted by Military Special Operations, Law Enforcement, Shooting Sports, Hunting, and Outdoor Industries, GATORZ Eyewear combines rugged durability with enhanced performance and safety. With a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, GATORZ Eyewear continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of “100” since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit www.navysealfoundation.org.

For more information about the Navy SEAL Foundation Limited Edition GATORZ Delta sunglasses and to support the mission of the Navy SEAL Foundation, please visit GATORZ https://www.gatorz.com/pages/navy-seal-foundation-2 or https://shop.navysealfoundation.org/.