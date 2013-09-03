Quantico Virginia Police Department Choose Quantico Tactical to Supply New Firearms and Duty Gear

Quantico Tactical to supply Smith & Wesson firearms, Safariland holsters and BLACKHAWK duty gear to Quantico, Virginia Police Department.

ABERDEEN, NC (August 2013) – Quantico Tactical, a premier source of performance apparel, gear, tactical medical supplies, armor and firearms for federal agencies, law enforcement, military and the serious adventure enthusiast, has been chosen by the Quantico Virginia Police Department to equip their officers with firearms, holsters and duty gear.

The award includes Smith & Wesson® M&P-45 pistols, Safariland® 6280 Level II retention holsters with BLACKHAWK’s patrol belt and other duty gear. The S&W M&P’s will be replacing existing SIG Sauer and GLOCK pistols through a trade-in program which provided the department with substantial cost savings.

“Quantico Tactical is very proud to support our home team,” David Hensley, President and CEO of Quantico Tactical. “Quantico, Virginia is the Crossroads of the Marine Corps, the home of the FBI Academy, FBI Laboratories and the home of USAF OSI, US Army CID and Navy/Marine Corps NCIS. Quantico is much more than a piece of real estate; it is an ideal, an ethos ingrained in everyone trained there whether a Marine Officer, a Federal Agent or state/local law enforcement attending the National Academy. It is the birthplace of Quantico Tactical.”

“The Town of Quantico is pleased to partner with Quantico Tactical in bringing the Smith and Wesson Military and Police line of firearms to the Quantico Police Department. The transition to the M&P will provide a standardized firearms platform resulting in increased officer safety and greater overall value to the department.” said Chief John Clair”

